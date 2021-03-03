Home Photos General Coverage Photos Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Commander West handing over hearing instrument to a...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosRear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Commander West handing over hearing instrument to a patient during free hearing health screening camp established at Pishukan Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 7:22 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP72-030321 GWADAR: March 03 - Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Commander West handing over hearing instrument to a patient during free hearing health screening camp established at Pishukan. APPAPP72-030321APP73-030321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORThe girl’s team is being trained in a camp set up at the hockey groundHealth Department staffers registering health workers before administering COVID-19 vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Shah Bhitai HospitalA large number of patient resting on the bed after eye operation during free eye camp by host Lions Club at Police Headquarter