PhotosNational Photos RAWALPINDI: September 06 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief Guest on the occasion of Investiture ceremony held at GHQ. APP Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 1:01 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-06 RAWALPINDI: September 06 - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief Guest on the occasion of Investiture ceremony held at GHQ. APP APP70-06 ALSO READ SARGODHA: September 06 - GOC 3 Air Defense Division Maj. Gen. Asif Mahmood Goraya giving cash prize to 5 brothers of Civil Defence who perform free in Civil Defence during a function on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. APP