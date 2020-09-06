RAWALPINDI: September 06  Pakistan Defence Day is celebrating with grand fireworks at Giga Mall World Trade Center last late night. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: September 06  Pakistan Defence Day is celebrating with grand fireworks at Giga Mall World Trade Center last late night. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP07-06 RAWALPINDI: September 06  Pakistan Defence Day is celebrating with grand fireworks at Giga Mall World Trade Center last late night. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP07-06

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: September 06  Pakistan Defence Day is celebrated with grand fireworks at Giga Mall World Trade Center last late night. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR