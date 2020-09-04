PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: September 04 Vehicles on the way through flooded street following heavy monsoon rain in Rahimabad. APP photo by Abid Zia Fri, 4 Sep 2020, 6:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-04 RAWALPINDI: September 04 Vehicles on the way through flooded street following heavy monsoon rain in Rahimabad. APP photo by Abid Zia APP32-04 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: September 04 Vehicles on the way through flooded street following heavy monsoon rain in Rahimabad. APP photo by Abid Zia