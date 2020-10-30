RAWALPINDI: October 30  Volunteers distributing free food among participant of procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP14-30 RAWALPINDI: October 30  Volunteers distributing free food among participant of procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP14-30

ALSO READ  BAHAWALPUR: October 30  People participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession passing through Farid Gate. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR