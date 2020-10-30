RAWALPINDI: October 30  Volunteers distributing free food among participant of procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP15-30 RAWALPINDI: October 30  Volunteers distributing free food among participant of procession to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP15-30

ALSO READ  LARKANA: October 30  A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR