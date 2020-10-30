Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 30 A lady awarding medals to naat khawan children... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 30 A lady awarding medals to naat khawan children during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 8:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-30 RAWALPINDI: October 30 A lady awarding medals to naat khawan children during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP38-30 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: October 30 A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)....