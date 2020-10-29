RAWALPINDI: October 29  Players of Zimbabwe Cricket Team during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP43-29 RAWALPINDI: October 29  Players of Zimbabwe Cricket Team during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP43-29

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 28  Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR