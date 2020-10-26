Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 26 A vendor arranging and displaying bananas to attract... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 26 A vendor arranging and displaying bananas to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 5:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-26 RAWALPINDI: October 26 A vendor arranging and displaying bananas to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP05-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 21 – A vendor busy in arranging and displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers. APP photo by Ashraf Ch PESHAWAR: October 20 – A vendor displaying roasted grams to attract the customers outside his shop. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum HYDERABAD: October 19 A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers on the handcart at outside road. APP photo by Farhan Khan