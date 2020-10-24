Home Photos General Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among the polio workers during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 7:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-24 RAWALPINDI: October 24 - President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among the polio workers during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP27-24 ALSO READ BAHAWALPUR: October 24 - Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial administering polio drops to children to inaugurate anti-polio campaign to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a group photo during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day... RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza leading a walk during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at... FAISALABAD: October 24 – Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with MPA Firdous Rai leading a walk to mark World Polio Day at University Road....