RAWALPINDI: October 24 - President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among the polio workers during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP27-24 RAWALPINDI: October 24 - President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among the polio workers during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP27-24

ALSO READ  BAHAWALPUR: October 24 - Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial administering polio drops to children to inaugurate anti-polio campaign to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR