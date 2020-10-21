Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 21 – A vendor displaying different kinds of toys to... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 21 – A vendor displaying different kinds of toys to attract customers at his roadside setup at IJP Road. APP photo by Abid Zia Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-21 RAWALPINDI: October 21 - A vendor displaying different kinds of toys to attract customers at his roadside setup at IJP Road. APP photo by Abid Zia APP04-21 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 17 A vendor displaying and arranging quilts to attract the customers on the start of winter season at his setup. APP... ISLAMABAD: October 16 A vendor displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers at his stall in weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by... BAHAWALPUR: September 18 A vendor displaying different kind of dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari