Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-21 RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP09-21 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 20 - A labourer stitching a quilt outside his shop at Bani Chowk on the start of winter season. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 21 Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood RAWALPINDI: October 20 – A labourer stitching a quilt outside his shop at Bani Chowk on the start of winter season. APP photo by... ISLAMABAD: October 17 Workers stitching the quilts a their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk