RAWALPINDI: October 21  Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP10-21 RAWALPINDI: October 21  Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP10-21

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 21  Workers preparing and stitching the quilts at their workplace on the start of winter season. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR