RAWALPINDI: October 18  (File Photo) Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat and 3 soldiers got injured during exchange of fire while terrorists fire raid on security forces patrolling party near Jhaki post 35 km South East of Turbat. APP
