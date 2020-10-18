Home Photos General Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: October 18 (File Photo) Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: October 18 (File Photo) Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat and 3 soldiers got injured during exchange of fire while terrorists fire raid on security forces patrolling party near Jhaki post 35 km South East of Turbat. APP Sun, 18 Oct 2020, 8:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-18 RAWALPINDI: October 18 (File Photo) Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat and 3 soldiers got injured during exchange of fire while terrorists fire raid on security forces patrolling party near Jhaki post 35 km South East of Turbat. APP APP42-18 Sponsored Ad