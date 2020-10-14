Home Photos RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and... PhotosSports Photos RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 10:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-14 RAWALPINDI: October 14 - A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP54-14 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 14 - A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP... RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP... RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP...