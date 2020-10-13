Home Photos RAWALPINDI: October 13 – A view of cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa... PhotosSports Photos RAWALPINDI: October 13 – A view of cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 9:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-13 RAWALPINDI: October 13 - A view of cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP30-13 Sponsored Ad