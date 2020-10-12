RAWALPINDI: October 12  Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production presenting souvenir to Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarachi during call on in Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP30-12

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 12  Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarachi calls on Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production in Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Abid Zia

