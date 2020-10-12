Home Photos National Photos RAWALPINDI: October 12 Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production... PhotosNational Photos RAWALPINDI: October 12 Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production presenting souvenir to Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarachi during call on in Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Abid Zia Mon, 12 Oct 2020, 9:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-12 RAWALPINDI: October 12 Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production presenting souvenir to Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarachi during call on in Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Abid Zia APP30-12 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: October 12 Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarachi calls on Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production in Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 12 Commander Iraqi Air Force Lt. Gen Shahab Jahid Ali Al Shakarachi calls on Ms. Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence... RAWALPINDI: September 24 – Federal Minister For Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal presenting a souvenir to Mr. Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador Of Iraq. APP RAWALPINDI: September 24 – Ambassador of Iraq Mr. Hamid Abbas Lafta, calls on Federal Minister For Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal. APP