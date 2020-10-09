Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays Pomegranates to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays Pomegranates to attract the customers at mandi area. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 8:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-09 RAWALPINDI: October 09 A vendor displays Pomegranates to attract the customers at mandi area. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP32-09 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 08 - A vendor displaying and arranging fresh guava to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 08 – A vendor displaying and arranging fresh guava to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Amir Khan FAISALABAD: October 01 – A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ISLAMABAD: September 25 – A vendor displaying Peach to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk