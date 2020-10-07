Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 07 A labourer waiting for his daily job while... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: October 07 A labourer waiting for his daily job while resting on his push cart. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 10:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-07 RAWALPINDI: October 07 A labourer waiting for his daily job while resting on his push cart. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP36-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: September 29 – Labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for daily job at Peshawar Road. APP photo by Abid... ISLAMABAD: July 06 Labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for their daily job. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk