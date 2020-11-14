Home Photos General Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Press Club. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 5:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-141120 RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Press Club. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood APP21-141120 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in France at Press Club. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad... RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad... RAWALPINDI: November 14 Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing holding a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad...