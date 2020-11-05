RAWALPINDI: November 05 - Labourers on the way while pulling heavily loaded luggage to be delivered at market near Fowara Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP05-05 RAWALPINDI: November 05 - Labourers on the way while pulling heavily loaded luggage to be delivered at market near Fowara Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP05-05