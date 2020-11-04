Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: November 04 Vendors displaying different kind of garlands to attract... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: November 04 Vendors displaying different kind of garlands to attract the customers outside their shop in Bani area. APP photo by Abid Zia Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 6:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-04 RAWALPINDI: November 04 Vendors displaying different kind of garlands to attract the customers outside their shop in Bani area. APP photo by Abid Zia APP33-04 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 21 – Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setups at Pirwahdi area. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: September 20 – Vendors displaying country hens on their motorbikes to attract the customers along the roadside Lathrar Road. APP photo by... ISLAMABAD: July 31 Vendors displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at IJP Road in connection with Eidul Azha. APP photo by Saleem...