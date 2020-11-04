Home Photos Feature Photos RAWALPINDI: November 04 A vendor displaying peanuts to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: November 04 A vendor displaying peanuts to attract the customers at his shop in a local market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 3:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-04 RAWALPINDI: November 04 A vendor displaying peanuts to attract the customers at his shop in a local market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP06-04 ALSO READ LAHORE: November 02 - A boy displays fishes along the roadside to attract the customers to earn for livelihood. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: November 02 A vendor displaying fishes and tortoise to attract customers at Iqbal Road. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI: November 02 A street vendor on the way displaying balloons to attract customers at Glass Factory neighbourhood. APP photo by Abid Zia LAHORE: November 02 – A boy displays fishes along the roadside to attract the customers to earn for livelihood. APP photo by Amir Khan