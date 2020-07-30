PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: July 30 – People carrying their belongings arrive at a bus station to go go their home towns ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ at Pir Wadhai Bus Station. APP photo by Abid Zia July 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP06-30 RAWALPINDI: July 30 - People carrying their belongings arrive at a bus station to go go their home towns ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the 'Festival of Sacrifice' at Pir Wadhai Bus Station. APP photo by Abid Zia APP06-30