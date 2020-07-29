PhotosFeature Photos RAWALPINDI: July 29 – A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana July 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP08-29 RAWALPINDI: July 29 - A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP08-29