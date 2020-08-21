PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: August 21 – CEO ASFAT Turkish Company, Mr. Easd AKGUN along with a delegation will call on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal at Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood August 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-21 RAWALPINDI: August 21 - CEO ASFAT Turkish Company, Mr. Easd AKGUN along with a delegation will call on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal at Ministry of Defence Production. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP01-21