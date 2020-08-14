PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: August 14 A large number of people unfurling national flag of Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-14 RAWALPINDI: August 14 A large number of people unfurling national flag of Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia APP34-14 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: August 14 Children on motorbike holding national flag of Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia