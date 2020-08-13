PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: August 13 A view of displayed portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Poet of Nation Allama Iqbal on Murree Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-13 RAWALPINDI: August 13 A view of displayed portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Poet of Nation Allama Iqbal on Murree Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia APP40-13 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: August 13 A vendor displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Murree Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia