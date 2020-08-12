RAWALPINDI: August 12 – A customer selecting and purchasing T-shirt containing national flag in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia

RAWALPINDI: August 12 - A customer selecting and purchasing T-shirt containing national flag in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP09-12 RAWALPINDI: August 12 - A customer selecting and purchasing T-shirt containing national flag in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP09-12

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR