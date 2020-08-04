PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos RAWALPINDI: August 04 – A shopkeeper displaying and arranging national flags and other stuff to attract the customers in Urdu Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia August 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP02-04 RAWALPINDI: August 04 – A shopkeeper displaying and arranging national flags and other stuff to attract the customers in Urdu Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia APP02-04