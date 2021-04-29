Home Photos General Coverage Photos Rangers personnel deployed outside polling station during the by-elections of NA-249 in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Rangers personnel deployed outside polling station during the by-elections of NA-249 in the Baldia area Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 10:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-29 KARACHI: April 29 - Rangers personnel deployed outside polling station during the by-elections of NA-249 in the Baldia area. APP photo by M. Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ An aged man offering dua after Friday prayer at Jamiya Masjid Naseem Sethi Town on 3rd Friday of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Voters casting vote during the by-elections of NA-249 in the Baldia area Pakistan most friendly country to China in world: Former Chinese diplomat Volunteers distributing food packets among people for breaking their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak near Mazar-e-Quaid