Ranger officials passing near burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day
APP47-260121 LAHORE: January 26 - Ranger officials passing near burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  Custom official burn drugs seized at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR