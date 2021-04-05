Home Photos General Coverage Photos Railways workers busy in repairing railways track in the outskirts of the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Railways workers busy in repairing railways track in the outskirts of the city Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-050421 RAWALPINDI: April 05 - Railways workers busy in repairing railways track in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Farmers busy in collecting after harvesting wheat crop in their field in outskirts of city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in collecting after harvesting wheat crop in their field in outskirts of city A vendor repairing the copper utensils for customers at his shop in a local market Workers busy in repairing pedestrian bridge at Kuri Road on Islamabad Expressway