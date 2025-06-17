Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi hands over cheques to families of constables martyred in 2024 Mardan anti-encroachment operation. “No price on a human life Railways stands with its employees,” says Abbasi

APP29-170625 ISLAMABAD: June 17 – Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi hands over cheques to families of constables martyred in 2024 Mardan anti-encroachment operation. "No price on a human life Railways stands with its employees," says Abbasi. APP/MAF/TZD/FHA
ISLAMABAD

