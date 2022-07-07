PhotosFeature Photos Railway station is saturated with the passengers on boarding a train going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Adha with their loved ones at Rawalpindi Railway Station. Thu, 7 Jul 2022, 6:51 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP15-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 Railway station is saturated with the passengers on boarding a train going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Adha with their loved ones at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP15-070722 RAWALPINDI: APP16-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 A youngster is taking selfie with children sitting in the cabin of train, going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Adha with their loved ones at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP17-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 Passengers are crossing the railway tracks at Railway Station in a risky way despite of using the bridge, could be fetal and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP18-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 Passengers are trying to climb the barrier between the rails to catch their train going back to their hometown and villages to celebrate Eid al-Adha. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP19-070722 RAWALPINDI: July 07 – A large numbers of people are waiting for the train while leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha at Rawalpindi Railway Station. APP photo by Saleem Rana