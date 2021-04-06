Home Photos General Coverage Photos Railway staffer checking body temperature of a passengers at Railway Station PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Railway staffer checking body temperature of a passengers at Railway Station Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 10:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-060421 HYDERABAD: April 06 – Railway staffer checking body temperature of a passengers at Railway Station. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP18-060421HYDERABAD: April 06 – Health Department staffers checking blood pressure of a senior citizen before administering COVID-19 vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP16-060421HYDERABAD: April 06 Railway staffer displaying the protective facemasks at Railway Station. APP Photo by Farhan Khan APP17-060421HYDERABAD: April 06 – A senior citizen being administered corona virus vaccine at Vaccination Center Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ President Alvi urges Ulema, Mashaikh to follow COVID-19 SOPs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without any precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs during Daska by-election