APP14-120221 BAHAWALPUR: February 12 Racers participating in the first round of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

APP13-120221BAHAWALPUR: February 12 – Traditional folk dancers performing on the occasion of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

APP15-120221BAHAWALPUR: February 12 Racers participating in the first round of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

People enjoying camel ride at eight centuries old historical Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert over 100 kilometers away from Bahawalpur city