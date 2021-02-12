Racers participating in the first round of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort
APP14-120221 BAHAWALPUR: February 12  Racers participating in the first round of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP14-120221

APP13-120221
BAHAWALPUR: February 12 – Traditional folk dancers performing on the occasion of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP15-120221
BAHAWALPUR: February 12  Racers participating in the first round of 16th Cholistan Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
ALSO READ  People enjoying camel ride at eight centuries old historical Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert over 100 kilometers away from Bahawalpur city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR