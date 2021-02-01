Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers won by Match by 55 Runs
APP58-010221 LAHORE: February 01- Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers won by Match by 55 Runs. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  Players of Multan and Gujranwala struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. Multan Division won the match by 2-0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR