Home Photos Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during... PhotosSports Photos Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers won by Match by 55 Runs Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 11:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-010221 LAHORE: February 01- Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers won by Match by 55 Runs. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Players of Multan and Gujranwala struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. Multan Division won the match by 2-0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Quetta Strikers and Peshawar Lions Disable Cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by (PWCC) Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council. Quetta Strikers... Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of... Wrestlers in action during traditional wrestling (Mulakhara) in front of Peer Ali Muhammad Shah Kaheri Shrine during annual urs celebrations at Right Bank of...