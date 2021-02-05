Quetta Strikers and Lahore Sikandars special cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Iqbal Stadium
APP30-050221 FAISALABAD: February 05 - Quetta Strikers and Lahore Sikandars special cricket team players in action during Pakistan Champion League organized by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Iqbal Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
