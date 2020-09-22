QUETTA: September 22 – PTI Central General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani addressing a press conference. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

QUETTA: September 22 - PTI Central General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani addressing a press conference. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP45-22 QUETTA: September 22 - PTI Central General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani addressing a press conference. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP45-22

ALSO READ  LONDON: September 22 - Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan addressing at the Kashmir Webinar on International Day of Peace. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR