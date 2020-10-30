QUETTA: October 30 - A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at Liaqat Bazaar. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP25-30 QUETTA: October 30 - A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at Liaqat Bazaar. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP25-30

ALSO READ  LARKANA: October 30  Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR