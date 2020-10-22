QUETTA: October 22 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri addressing Virtual at the 11th Convocation of Virtual University at a local hotel. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP33-22 QUETTA: October 22 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri addressing Virtual at the 11th Convocation of Virtual University at a local hotel. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP33-22

ALSO READ  QUETTA: October 22 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri confers degrees on graduates of Virtual University during varsitys 11th Convocation at a local hotel. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR