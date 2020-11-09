Home Photos Feature Photos QUETTA: November 09 People purchasing fishes from vender at Jaint Road.... PhotosFeature Photos QUETTA: November 09 People purchasing fishes from vender at Jaint Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 12:14 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-09 QUETTA: November 09 People purchasing fishes from vender at Jaint Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP59-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 22 A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at his setup at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia SARGODHA: October 05 – A vendor displayingh fishes at Islam Pura. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood HYDERABAD: August 15 Fishermen catching the fishes on their boat at Indus River. APP photo by Akram Ali