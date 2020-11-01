QUETTA: November 01 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressing at certificate distribution ceremony for 30th Mid Career Management Course of National Institute of Management (NIM). APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
ALSO READ  QUETTA: November 01 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a group photograph with officers during certificate distribution ceremony for 30th Mid Career Management Course of National Institute of Management (NIM). APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

