Quetta Gladiators' Will Smeed clean bowled by Islamabad United's Abrar Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Sat, 25 Feb 2023, 12:07 AM

APP53-240223 KARACHI: February 24 - Quetta Gladiators' Will Smeed clean bowled by Islamabad United's Abrar Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB

APP54-240223 KARACHI: February 24 – Islamabad United's Fazal Haq Farooqui celebrates after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB

APP55-240223 KARACHI: February 24 – Islamabad United's Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators' Will Smeed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB