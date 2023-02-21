PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Quetta Gladiator’s Muhammad Husnain celebrates with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after Lahore Qalandar’s David Wiese bold out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Tue, 21 Feb 2023, 11:14 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP60-210223 KARACHI: February 21 - Quetta Gladiator’s Muhammad Husnain celebrates with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after Lahore Qalandar’s David Wiese bold out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB/MOS APP60-210223 KARACHI APP61-210223 KARACHI