PhotosSports Photos Quetta Gladiators’ Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Sun, 19 Feb 2023, 12:24 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP57-180223 KARACHI: February 18 - Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB/FHA APP57-180223 KARACHI: APP56-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Quetta Gladiators celebrates after Win against Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB/FHA