Quetta Gladiators’ Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

APP57-180223 KARACHI: February 18 - Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB/FHA
APP56-180223 KARACHI: February 18 – Quetta Gladiators celebrates after Win against Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB/FHA

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi team players celebrating after taking the wicket of Multan Sultan's batter Shan Masood during the PSL8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings' Haider Ali (R) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

A view of match between Master Paints vs Ds Polo during AR Developers Jinnah Gold Cup 2023

Multan Sultan's player Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectator enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Multan Sultan team bowler Sameen Gul celebrating after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiator’s batsman Martin Guptil during the PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Cricket players in action during cricket match between Khursheed Begum Girls College and Govt. Girls College Sehwan teams during Sindh College Games at Degree Boys College.

Cricket players in full action during Sir Sadiq Vs Falcon one day cricket match at stadium Bahawalpur

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match in Quetta on February 5

