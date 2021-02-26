Quetta Gladiators M. Azam Khan plays shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium
APP89-260221 KARACHI: February 26 - Quetta Gladiators M. Azam Khan plays shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP89-260221

APP90-260221

ALSO READ  Lahore Qalandars Team celebrates after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans ' James Vince during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR