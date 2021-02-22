Home Photos Quetta Gladiators’ Chris Gayle hits a shot during the Pakistan Super League...PhotosSports PhotosQuetta Gladiators’ Chris Gayle hits a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 10:38 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-22021 KARACHI: February 22 - Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle hits a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiALSO READ Spectators with national flag and dresses arrive to watching the 2nd T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -2021 ) between the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORQuetta Gladiators’ Ben Cutting is clean bowled by Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars...Multan Sultan Captain M Rizwan offering Dua during celebrates 50 runs at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket Match between the Multan Sultan...Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Peshawar Zalmi’s Imam ul Haq (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League...