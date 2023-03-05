PhotosSports Photos Quetta gladiator’s batsman Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during PSL 8 T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta gladiator teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium Sun, 5 Mar 2023, 9:03 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP48-050323 RAWALPINDI: March 05 - Quetta gladiator’s batsman Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during PSL 8 T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta gladiator teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/FHA APP48-050323 RAWALPINDI: