APP48-050323 RAWALPINDI: March 05 - Quetta gladiator’s batsman Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during PSL 8 T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta gladiator teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/FHA
Quetta gladiator’s batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during PSL 8 T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta gladiator teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings teams during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings teams during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings teams during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings teams during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi kings batsman Matthew Wade bowled out during PSL 8 T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi kings teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi kings teams during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Pindi Cricket Stadium

5,000 policemen to be deployed for PSL remnant matches

Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik received Man of the Match Award after Wining against Multan Sultans during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Tayyab Tahir plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Matthew Wade plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

